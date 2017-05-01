Stop Security BreachesProtect your company passwords from inside and outside attacks and hold them securely without disrupting productivity.
Tools like Vault One enable you to control the core of our digital security using a very smart approach. It’s the kind of product that combines people, process, and technology.
Discover what a new kind of vault can do for you!Trusted with FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validated HSMs to protect your data
Passwordless
Connect your IT staff to your infrastructure without disclosing administrative passwords.
Hardware Protection
We provision, configure, patch, and maintain highly complex security infrastructure for you.
of security breaches can be avoided if you have control over privileged credentials.
Remote Access
Remotely access any machine that supports RDP, SSH, Telnet, or VNC.
Identity Control
Integrates into your existing user directory; controls who has access to what and when.
Blockchain
State-of-the-art protection for your passwords and keys.
Enable Strong GovernanceIncrease your operational efficiency
Centralize
Your privileged information should be kept in a strong digital safe; not in spreadsheets, notepads, nor with employees.
Operate
Data needs to be accessed in the office, on the road, and at home; but you must put in place a system that ensures the information is secure.
Audit
Enable personal accountability and the tracking of security breaches and insider attacks.
Stop Unrestricted Use of Privileged InformationPassword control is not about mistrusting your employees; it's about protecting them.
When using smart accounts, you won’t need to share sensitive information in order to provide access to a resource, reducing the attack surface of a threat. You can control access to privileged accounts and passwords, configuring who can access the data and when. Everything is audited using a blockchain technology which allows you to track the source of a breach.